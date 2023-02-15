BJP will use election brahmastras that fit each region: Karnataka BJP vice-president Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra, who has been assigned multiple tasks in the run-up to elections, said the BJP national leadership will use all strategies apt for a particular region, to win the assembly polls in Karnataka.

“To win the polls, all ‘brahmastras’ (weapons) have to be utilised, that is the Chanakya tantra which our state and national leaders will choose for a particular region. Our responsibility is to be successful in the work we are assigned,’’ he said, to a query whether the BJP will go with Hindutva or development agenda in the polls.

Vijayendra’s tasks include ensuring the party wins more seats in Old Mysuru region, and conducting various samaveshas across the 224 assembly segments. Briefing the press at the party office here on Tuesday, he said a Yuva Morcha samavesha will be held in Mandya on February 20, and other samaveshas will be held across the state, and end on March 15.

The party created history in the KR Pet assembly bypolls, and is now focusing on Old Mysuru as it aims to win 140-150 assembly seats, he said. On opposition parties trying capitalise on Yediyurappa bidding a tearful adieu when he stepped down as chief minister, Vijayendra said they can try to misguide the people but Yediyurappa would give a fitting response at the right time. Issues such as minister R Ashoka being removed as Mandya district in-charge will be addressed by the leadership, he maintained.

Plan to reach 2 crore voters

The party plans to register 50 lakh members through missed calls on the party’s official phone number, besides reaching out to 2 crore voters. Central leaders, including Karnataka incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and others will be roped in for samaveshas across the state. The party will activate the Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Raita Morcha and Minority Morcha.

