Centre hikes minimum import price of areca nut ahead of Karnataka elections

SHIVAMOGGA: The Union government has given relief to areca nut growers by increasing the minimum import price (MIP) of areca nut by Rs 100 from Rs 251 a kg to Rs 351 a kg. The development comes ahead of the elections to the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Karnataka is the largest areca nut-growing state in the country, contributing 68 per cent of the total area.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje had announced recently that her ministry recommended the hike in MIP of areca nut to the Ministry of Commerce.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce stated in a notification amending the import policy that the MIP imposed on tariff lines under 080280 (the code for whole, split, ground and other categories of areca nut) is revised from Rs 251 per kg to Rs 351 per kg.

"The Import Policy of Supari under ITC(HS) 1069030 (the code for betel nut product known as supari) is revised from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' and Import shall be Free if CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value is Rs. 351 or above per Kilogram. The given conditions shall not be applicable for imports by 100% Export Oriented Units (EOUS) and units in the SEZs (special economic zones) subject to the condition that no DTA (domestic tariff area) sale is allowed," the notification said.

Meanwhile, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hiking the MIP, MP B Y Raghavendra said that the decision will protect the interest of domestic areca growers.

Raghavendra also recalled that he had urged in the Lok Sabha that the government should increase the MIP besides coming to the rescue of growers who were suffering losses due to leaf-spot disease in areca. "I would like to thank PM Modi, for taking the decision to protect the interest of growers,” he said.

