F-35 pulls crowds at its maiden Aero India

BENGALURU: Hundreds of visitors and pilots of other aircraft stood under the scorching sun at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to witness fantastic manoeuvres of F-35s, which were flying for the first time at Aero India on Tuesday.

Even as pilots from India and other countries were busy making videos and taking photographs of the jets in action, spectators were cheering their every move. “I have been a regular at the air show since 2009. Each time, my favourite was F-16 and Suryakirans.

But this time, I came to see the F-35 in action,” said Puneeth M, who stood near the tarmac where the aircraft were parked to take photos and to interact with the pilots. Puneeth said he was trying to get in touch with the pilots on social media, but they refused to talk citing security reasons.

The highlight was the low flight of the supersonic jet. The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska was on static display, while the one from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, USA, participated in the air display.

Major General Julian C Cheater, Air Force Assistant Deputy Under Secretary, International Affairs, said that the F-35 showcases leading technologies of the US aircraft. “We knew that the F-35 was here to make an impression on its maiden display. We were prepared for some action and thrills, but this is amazing. But other aircraft are no competition to us. We can learn some tricks from them, but now it will be a competition,” said one of the pilots, not wanting to be identified.

