Home States Karnataka

‘Heated’ argument ensues over group photo for Karnataka MLAs

Announcing the decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met on Tuesday, Kageri said they decided to conclude the legislature session on February 24.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka Assembly. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As the 15th term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is coming to an end, the House on Tuesday witnessed a “heated’’ discussion over taking a group photo of all MLAs in front of Vidhana Soudha. The ongoing session will conclude on February 24, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the budget at 10.15 am on February 17.

Announcing the decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met on Tuesday, Kageri said they decided to conclude the legislature session on February 24. He urged all MLAs to be present on February 21 for the group photo.

“This is the last session of this term and this photo will remain in our memory forever. If there is any event at your constituency, or any appointment, postpone it,” he said. But some MLAs said they cannot be present as they have pre-scheduled engagements.

When Kageri personally insisted that Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah be present, the latter said he will speak on budget on February 20 and leave. Later, Kageri and others decided to advance the photo session to February 20. Kageri said that as per the committee’s meeting, legislators will be allowed to speak on the Governor’s address till Wednesday and on Thursday, Bommai will reply to the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp