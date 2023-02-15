‘Heated’ argument ensues over group photo for Karnataka MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the 15th term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is coming to an end, the House on Tuesday witnessed a “heated’’ discussion over taking a group photo of all MLAs in front of Vidhana Soudha. The ongoing session will conclude on February 24, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the budget at 10.15 am on February 17.

Announcing the decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met on Tuesday, Kageri said they decided to conclude the legislature session on February 24. He urged all MLAs to be present on February 21 for the group photo.

“This is the last session of this term and this photo will remain in our memory forever. If there is any event at your constituency, or any appointment, postpone it,” he said. But some MLAs said they cannot be present as they have pre-scheduled engagements.

When Kageri personally insisted that Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah be present, the latter said he will speak on budget on February 20 and leave. Later, Kageri and others decided to advance the photo session to February 20. Kageri said that as per the committee’s meeting, legislators will be allowed to speak on the Governor’s address till Wednesday and on Thursday, Bommai will reply to the House.

