India does not believe in giving sermons to others in need: Rajnath Singh

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon defence ministers from friendly countries for greater cooperation to deal with fast-paced changes in an increasingly complex global security scenario.

Addressing Defence & Deputy Defence Ministers of 27 countries at the Defence Ministers’ Conclave themed ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence’ (SPEED) as part of Aero India 2023 on Tuesday, Singh said: “In the past, the place, the pace of change in circumstance was slow and mostly had only a local impact. But today any major changes in the domain of economy, security, health and climate have global reverberations. When peace and security of any region are threatened, the entire world feels the impact in multiple ways.”

He said geopolitical and security realities are shifting at hitherto unwitnessed speed. “To respond to such fast-paced change, we have to collaborate in real-time,” he said, pointing out that collective security is a sine qua non for prosperity and the need to devise new strategies to counter threats like terrorism.

Stating that there are nations which are richer, militarily or technologically more advanced than others, but it does not give them the right to dictate their solutions to the nations in need of support, Rajnath said this top-down approach towards solving problems has never been sustainable in the long run and it often leads to a debt trap, reaction from the local population, conflict and so on.

Reaffirming India’s stand for a rules-based international order, Rajnath asserted that untethered to any faction or alliance of one group of nations against another, India has worked ceaselessly for the upliftment of all nations, especially developing ones. “We consider all nations as equal partners. That is why we do not believe in imposing external or supra national solutions to a country’s internal problems.

We do not believe in giving sermons or cut-and-dried solutions, which do not respect the national values and constraints of the countries in need of assistance. Rather, we support the capacity building of our partner countries, so that they may chart out their own destiny, in accordance with their own genius,” he said. Further, he said India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign nations. “We offer a partnership that is accommodative of the national priorities and capacities. We want to build with you, we want to launch with you, we want to create with you, and we want to develop with you. We wish to create a symbiotic relationship with which we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all,” Rajnath said.

Over 160 delegates from several countries, including 15 Defence and Service Chiefs and 12 Permanent Secretaries from 80 countries participated in the conclave.

