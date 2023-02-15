JDS MLC demands probe into land allotment to Brigade Group

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS MLC Marithibbe Gowda has demanded a probe into the allotment of 10 acres of land to Brigade real estate group to build houses for the poor in Devanahalli’s Hi-Tech Defence Aerospace Park in two phases. Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, Gowda said rules were not followed while giving the land under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission to the group.

He alleged that many eligible industrialists were bypassed while allotting the land and the government too has incurred losses. Replying to the allegation, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani clarified that while allocating land to industrialists, 15 per cent of the allotted land is allowed to be used to build necessary housing for those working in industries to live nearby and to build hospitals, educational institutions and other facilities.

“Similarly, 25 acres of land has been allotted twice to the Brigade group. The land was given in 2002. Of that, 15 per cent is being used to build houses, a hospital and a school, and the target is to build 11 towers, of which seven have already been built. Fifty acres of land has been given to those who work there and not to build houses for the poor”, he explained.

He also clarified that the land has been given to the group to set up skill development institution and it has not been given free of cost as the money they owed to the government was collected. “There was no violation of any rule in this regard”, he asserted. But Gowda said if everything was fine then why was a notice issued to the Brigade Group to get back five acres of the allotted land and why was the contract signed nine years after the allotment of land.

“The houses that were built were sold to the rich and not to the workers,” he alleged, and demanded a probe. Nirani maintained that since the skill development institute was not constructed on the five acres given in 2012, the notice was issued but there were no irregularities in allotment of houses built for the workers. However, when Gowda demanded more time for a detailed debate, it led to a furore, as the Leader of the House Kota Srinivasa Pujari and members of the ruling BJP YA Narayanaswamy and Tejaswinigowda raised objections.

