Pay up Rs 1.38 crore or go to prison: Court to Karnataka BJP MLA

BENGALURU: A city court has convicted BJP MLA from Mudigere MP Kumaraswamy in eight cases of cheque bounce and sentenced him to pay a total amount of Rs 1.38 crore to the complainant failing which the MLA will have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six months in each case. Judge J Preeth convicted and sentenced Kumaraswamy for the offences punishable under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. “The accused has questioned the financial capacity of the complainant and has also gone to the extent of saying that he gave of a sum of Rs 1.40 crore to the complainant only to get rid of the cases filed against him during the elections. No prudent man will just give away such a huge amount without any liability. This is nothing but cock and bull story cooked up by the accused to get away from the clutches of law and the same is not permissible”, the court observed. The complainant HR Huvappa Gowda, a resident of Chikkamagaluru City, filed the complaint against accused Kumaraswamy in 2021. Both the complainant and accused are known to each other.