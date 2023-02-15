Home States Karnataka

Work on to manufacture indigenous aero-engines: Union Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is currently working on manufacturing indigenous aero-engines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in conversation with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Aero India on Tuesday. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande looks on | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is currently working on manufacturing indigenous aero-engines. Speaking at the ‘Indigenous Development of Futuristic Aerospace Technologies including Way Forward for Development of Indigenous Aero Engines’ seminar, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Research and Development Board (AR&DB) at Aero India 2023, he said manufacturing these engines indigenously would help India achieve self-reliance in aerospace and defence sectors.

He said the focus should be on building technology indigenously, especially in areas vital to weapon systems like that of drones, stealth and artificial intelligence. He said DRDO should encourage startups to help in research and development (R&D).

“DRDO is no longer just a service provider for defence R&D. It is now also a facilitator for in-house industrial R&D, startups and private sector labs,” he added. Rajnath handed over the Health Usage and Monitoring System, developed and built by DRDO for the MiG29K -- a multi-role fighter aircraft currently in use by the Indian Naval Air Arm, to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade.

