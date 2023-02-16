Aero India 2023: Gopalan Aerospace signs JVs with Czech, Slovakian firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gopalan Aerospace signed a joint venture with MTC Slovakia S.R.O and DEFSYSTECH S.R.O for the development of precision drones in the country.

The JV was signed by C Prabhakar, Director, Gopalan Aerospace and Peter Ostromecky, president, DEFSYSTECH S.R.O at Aero India 2023. The JV is to develop a high-precision weapon system, AX-2 Predator, an attack system of Beyond-Line-Of-Sight guidance type, based on the UAV platform. “AX2 Predator is an easy-to-deploy light transportable weapon system, which searches, identifies and destroys High-Value targets using direct hit while destroying its own platform. The system is designed to support the ground troops which operate in harsh conditions and difficult combat situations,” a release stated.

In another deal, Gopalan Aerospace tied up with Omnipol Group, a partner of Czech government institution and NATO in the field of defence and security, to integrate Passive Radars for the Indian Defence Industry in the border areas.

The agreement was signed by Prabhakar and Podpera Jiri, President of Omnipol Group. Passive Surveillance ESM Tracker (PET) VERA-NG is the most advanced system utilizing the multilateration Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) principle.

“The unique system is designed for detection, localisation, tracking and identification of the air, ground and naval targets as well as exceptional pulse and continuous wave signal analysis,” the statement mentioned. Prabhakar said it is the first passive radar developed and manufactured in India under a JV.

