Home States Karnataka

Aero India 2023: Gopalan Aerospace signs JVs with Czech, Slovakian firms

The JV was signed by C Prabhakar, Director, Gopalan Aerospace and Peter Ostromecky, president, DEFSYSTECH S.R.O at Aero India 2023.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Gopalan Aerospace signed a joint venture with MTC Slovakia S.R.O and DEFSYSTECH S.R.O for the development of precision drones in the country.

The JV was signed by C Prabhakar, Director, Gopalan Aerospace and Peter Ostromecky, president, DEFSYSTECH S.R.O at Aero India 2023. The JV is to develop a high-precision weapon system, AX-2 Predator, an attack system of Beyond-Line-Of-Sight guidance type, based on the UAV platform. “AX2 Predator is an easy-to-deploy light transportable weapon system, which searches, identifies and destroys High-Value targets using direct hit while destroying its own platform. The system is designed to support the ground troops which operate in harsh conditions and difficult combat situations,” a release stated.

In another deal, Gopalan Aerospace tied up with Omnipol Group, a partner of Czech government institution and NATO in the field of defence and security, to integrate Passive Radars for the Indian Defence Industry in the border areas.

The agreement was signed by Prabhakar and Podpera Jiri, President of Omnipol Group. Passive Surveillance ESM Tracker (PET) VERA-NG is the most advanced system utilizing the multilateration Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) principle.

“The unique system is designed for detection, localisation, tracking and identification of the air, ground and naval targets as well as exceptional pulse and continuous wave signal analysis,” the statement mentioned. Prabhakar said it is the first passive radar developed and manufactured in India under a JV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopalan Aerospace Aero India 2023
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp