BJP awarding contracts to those giving high commission in Karnataka: Congress 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Levelling allegations of “serious irregularities” against the BJP government at a hurried press conference on Wednesday morning, the Congress said there is a lack of transparency in all contracts and projects.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Sivakamar and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that with elections round the corner, irregularities have only increased. “With just days to go for announcement of elections, the government is in a great hurry to enable MLAs to make money.

A meeting of Nigams — Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd, Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd — was hurriedly called to get projects approved, without transparency. Tender amounts have been inflated two to three times,” Siddaramaiah alleged, adding that this is a continuation of the 40 per cent commission story.

Tenders are awarded to contractors who offer the highest commissions, for works pertaining to BBMP, irrigation and public works departments, he said. “There are pending bills of about Rs 20,000 crore from various departments. Awarding contracts to those who offer commissions started from the Chief Minister’s Office. We will raise it in the House,’’ he added.

He warned contractors and officials, “We will file civil and criminal cases, and set up inquiry commissions to investigate and expose all those who are charged with corruption, when we return to power.” He claimed that MLA Goolihatti Sekhar had written a letter to the additional chief secretary, water resources, alleging that many irrigation corporations were involved in illegal practices, and tenders worth about Rs 18,000 crore were awarded in a single day. “Leaders are openly saying they will give Rs 6,000 per vote. Statements of corruption have been made by BJP leaders Basanagouda Yatnal and H Vishwanath, and swamijis,” he added.

“The model code of conduct will come into force by March, and this government’s term is only one month. If a tender is worth Rs 500 crore, the estimated amount is inflated to Rs 1,000 crore. We are ready to give documents. MLAs have the responsibility of identifying the contractors and awarding the tenders,” Shivakumar said.

He claimed that MLAs and contractors are anguished that while crores of rupees of works are pending, and only bills of those who give commission to the ministers and government are cleared. “For example, tenders have been floated for the construction of Shivaram Karanth Layout without acquiring land, they are releasing money in advance and collecting commission from the contractors. If anything has to be executed in Bengaluru, the government said it has spent Rs 7,100 crore to fill up potholes in Bengaluru, which works out to Rs 9 lakh per pothole,” Shivakumar said.

