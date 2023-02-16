Karnataka CM hits back, says charges are baseless

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back at Opposition Congress that levelled corruption charges against the state government. The Congress leaders have not given any proof to back up their allegations of 40% commission and there is no point in making vague allegations, the CM said responding to the Congress’s allegations of alleged irregularities in awarding contracts in the Public Works Department (PWD) and other departments.

The CM said the Congress owes an answer regarding tender scams during its tenure which are being investigated by the Lokayukta. The Congress leaders are warning the contractors and threatening that they will order inquiry once they come back to power, which means they want to come to power to loot the state, the CM said.

Bommai said the 40% commission charges are baseless. The inquiry will be ordered if they file a case with all the specifications, but making baseless allegations will not be of any use. Hitting out at KPCC president DK Shivakumar, the CM said when Shivakumar was Water Resources Minister, the tender inspection committee was removed and there was no system to scrutinise the tenders. The BJP government is ensuring transparency in the tender process, he said.

On BJP MLA Gulhatti Shekhar’s letter on alleged irregularities in awarding contracts, the CM said he had been asked to give specific details and if any officer is involved it will be probed.

