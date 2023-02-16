Court quashes summons to Kempanna, contractors issued by the Bangalore Metropolitan Magistrate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore District and Sessions Court on Wednesday quashed summons issued by the Bangalore Metropolitan Magistrate to Kempanna and others with the contractors’ association, on a

complaint of criminal defamation filed by Horticulture Minister Munirathna.

Advocate K V Dhananjay and his team represented Kempanna and the contractors, and a senior advocate of the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court argued for Munirathna. Kempanna and the contractors had alleged corruption by the state government, following which Munirathna filed a complaint of criminal defamation against them.

The magistrate issued summons on November 16, 2022, to all the accused to attend court. Kempanna had approached the sessions judge in Bengaluru for a revision against the summons issued to him and others, three weeks ago.

After hearing both sides, Bangalore District and Sessions Judge N Krishnaiah quashed the summons. “Munirathna is at liberty to give a list of witnesses, and the Magistrate court is at liberty to proceed in accordance with law after such a list is provided.”

