Home States Karnataka

Court quashes summons to Kempanna, contractors issued by the Bangalore Metropolitan Magistrate

Advocate K V Dhananjay and his team represented Kempanna and the contractors, and a senior advocate of the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court argued for Munirathna. 

Published: 16th February 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore District and Sessions Court on Wednesday quashed summons issued by the Bangalore Metropolitan Magistrate to Kempanna and others with the contractors’ association, on a 
complaint of criminal defamation filed by Horticulture Minister Munirathna.

Advocate K V Dhananjay and his team represented Kempanna and the contractors, and a senior advocate of the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court argued for Munirathna. Kempanna and the contractors had alleged corruption by the state government, following which  Munirathna filed a complaint of criminal defamation against them. 

The magistrate issued summons on November 16, 2022, to all the accused to attend court. Kempanna had approached the sessions judge in Bengaluru for a revision against the summons issued to him and others, three weeks ago.

After hearing both sides, Bangalore District and Sessions Judge N Krishnaiah quashed the summons. “Munirathna is at liberty to give a list of witnesses, and the Magistrate court is at liberty to proceed in accordance with law after such a list is provided.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempanna  contractors’ association
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp