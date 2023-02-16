Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: JDS sympathises with Yediyurappa, says he was ignored by BJP

“Now BJP is making Yediyurappa campaign for the party threatening him with an Enforcement Directorate raid,” alleged Bojegowda.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JDS MLCs Sharavana and Bojegowda, on the floor of the Council on Wednesday, said that despite former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s immense effort to bring Bharatiya Janata Party to power for the first time in South India, he was unceremoniously removed by the party as chief minister and he teared up while stepping down. “Now BJP is making Yediyurappa campaign for the party threatening him with an Enforcement Directorate raid,” alleged Bojegowda.

Sharavana said Yediyurappa was one of the great fighters and a mass leader who was ignored. In a sarcastic reply, BJP’s Arun Shankaramurthy said the BJP spokesperson post should be offered to Sharavana. Senior BJP member Ayanur Manjunath said JDS is trying to play the sympathy card as JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy has triggered a controversy by saying a Marathi Brahmin, Pralhad Joshi, will become chief minister if BJP comes to power.

Leader of the House Kota Srinivasa Poojary, taunting JDS, said that since BJP is not a family party, Yediyurappa has vowed to bring the BJP back to power. Tejaswini Gowda of BJP said she too was hurt when Yediyurappa bid a tearful adieu. “But JDS betrayed him by not transferring power in the coalition government after completing its 20-month term in 2006,” she said. It was Congress that made HD Deve Gowda step down as Prime Minister, she alleged. 

‘Name airport after Keladi Chennamma’
Ayanur Manjunath said that since Yediyurappa has not accepted naming the Shivamogga airport after him, the names of erstwhile rulers Shivappa Nayaka and Keladi Chennamma can be considered. Naming it after the 12th century revolutionary mystic philosopher, Allama Prabhu, who used to preside over Anubhava Mantapa, too is ideal, he added.

