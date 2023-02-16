Karnataka Assembly gives call to save VISL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLAs cutting across party lines on Wednesday demanded that the state government take all measures to prevent the shutting down of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL). Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to put pressure on the Union government to bring back VISL under the state government’s control.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, Bhadravathi MLA Sangamesh said VISL was earlier under the state government, but went to the Union government in 1989. This was done to improve the industry and generate more job opportunities. “But the Union government is attempting to shut it down permanently, which has to be condemned. VISL is state’s property. We have to pass a resolution in the house stressing that it should be brought back to the state government,” he said.

JDS floor leader and Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashempur too demanded that the state government get VISL back under its control, while Congress leader UT Khader said the attempt to shut it is being made to help private steel industries. “This is why they are shutting down the government-owned factory,” he added.

Replying to the house, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said the proposal of closing down VISL was initiated during the Congress tenure. “The state government is also in favour of restarting VISL. VISL is our prestige and we will save it. We want to make this steel plant operational,” he added.

‘Ban use of excavators to put garlands’

JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda has demanded that unauthorised use of excavators and cranes by fans to lay large garlands on dignitaries and politicians during ceremonies, entertainments, fairs, processions as well as private and religious events should be banned. Raising the issue in the council during the zero hour, he said such displays have become rampant.

NOCs for stone quarries soon: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said 188 applications seeking NOCs for quarrying are pending in the state, and steps will be taken to settle them soon. Raising the issue, BJP MLC P M Muniraju Gowda said despite getting permission to carry out stone mining in Chikkanagavalli village of Chikkaballapur taluk, the authorities have delayed in issuing the NOC. Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed pointed out that 422 applications have been submitted of which NOCs have been given for only 224. “Why this was delayed in the remaining 188 cases should be investigated at the Chief Secretary level,” he said. Ashok said tahsildars have been instructed to dispose of pending applications expeditiously. Since there was a need for gravel and sand for construction works, permission will be given for quarrying, he added.

Rules for land conversion simplified

Replying to MLC C N Manjegowda, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the rules for conversion of land for industrial and other commercial purposes will be simplified further. He said permission will be given within seven days for applications with a master plan and within 30 days for applications without a master plan. An order to mention non agriculture in land records issued on March 7, 2022, was withdrawn on January 30, 2023, as it would have created problems for land owners, he added.

