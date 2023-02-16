Home States Karnataka

Rath yatra, morcha meetings focus points of BJP legislature party meet in Karnataka

The meeting was attended by national general secretary (org) B L Santhosh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and president Nalin Kateel.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BJP will take out a Rath Yatra in all 224 constituencies, although the exact date has not been decided yet, sources at the legislature party meeting told TNIE. The meeting was held on Wednesday evening. The party discussed strategies to ensure the smooth passage of the budget, besides other issues. Expecting strong opposition to the budget from Congress and JDS, legislators have been asked to be present in full strength.

The meeting was attended by national general secretary (org) B L Santhosh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and president Nalin Kateel. The party will hold meetings of morchas in all constituencies, and also meetings of beneficiaries of state and central schemes. Legislators have been asked to head out to homes and talk to people about their concerns, so they could be included in the manifesto. 

They have been asked to ensure good attendance at road shows when VVIPs participate. Legislators have been informed about the ‘Video Vahan’, a mobile truck that will go across the constituencies and share the achievements of the government.  

