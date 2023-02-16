Home States Karnataka

Those who worship Tipu should not exist: Karnataka BJP president

He said it is for the people to decide whether Anjaneya bhakts or those who adore Tipu should be sitting in Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

NALIN KUMAR KATEEL

Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

KOPPAL: BJP Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Wednesday kicked up a controversy, saying, “This is the land where people who worship Tipu should not exist and those who venerate Rama should remain.”

He said, “We are people who develop Anjanadri Hills and we are not the children of Tipu. I ask the people of Yelaburga: Do you worship Anjaneya or Tipu? Those who chant the name of Tipu, will you send them to the forest or not?”

He said it is for the people to decide whether Anjaneya bhakts or those who adore Tipu should be sitting in Vidhana Soudha. “That is the reason we should send Siddaramaiah (Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader), who supports Tipu, to the forest,” he added.

This is not the first time that Kateel has invoked Tipu’s name. Earlier this month, he had said the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka will be all about Tipu versus Savarkar. He alleged that Congress is a party of terrorists as it supports terrorists. Addressing a public gathering, he targeted Siddaramaiah, saying, “When 2,000 PFI men were released, he did not cry.

When 24 Hindus were murdered, he did not cry. When officials like DK Ravi and MK Ganapaty committed suicide, he did not cry. But when a human bomb from Thirthahalli was put behind bars by the NIA, both Siddaramaiah and (Karnataka Congress unit president) DK Shivakumar cried.Whose side are you Siddaramaiah? That is why Congress is a party of terrorists.”

