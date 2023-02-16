Home States Karnataka

Work hard for next three months: Karnataka CM to cadre

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on party workers and executives to work hard for the next three months. The BJP Rath Yatra will start on March 1, he said. Speaking at a workshop organised by the BJP, he urged various morchas to organise taluk-level conferences across the state. He said these leaders will play an important role in the Karnataka elections in the next three-and-half months.” You have to work out a strategy to win every Assembly constituency,” he told them.

PM Narendra Modi has given a number of programmes in the past eight years, Bommai said. “In 2019, after B S Yediyurappa became CM, he announced several programmes and managed the Covid pandemic. After I became CM, floods were effectively managed. But programmes must reach the people,” he said.

Slamming the Congress, Bommai said the party ruled for five years but the state was backward on all fronts. “They misled the people by giving schemes provided by the Union government. The previous government took Rs 30 from the Central government for ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and gave Rs 3 from the state treasury, and coined it their scheme,” he alleged. 

Even before the Congress came to power, 30kg of rice was distributed by the BJP government under PDS at Rs 3 per kg, Bommai added. The government launched the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme which has benefitted 11 lakh children.

Don’t give tickets to people with criminal background: Justice Patil
Bengaluru: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, retired judge of Supreme Court Justice Shivaraj Patil has written to leaders of all political parties not to give tickets to those with a criminal background, but instead choose those who work selflessly.  In a letter written to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and JDS State President C M Ibrahim, Justice Patil, who is also chairman of the Gandhi Smaraka Woodey Krishna, said 43 per cent of Lok Sabha members and 27 per cent of MLAs have a criminal background, which is shameful. It is a black mark in democracy that people with a criminal background are running the country and state. People with such a background will use MLA or MP powers to safeguard themselves. This also means that common people will be harmed, he said. Justice Patil and all political party leaders should take a pledge that they will not give tickets to such people. 

