Aero India 2023: ATC team breathes sigh of relief as show comes to a close

BENGALURU: Behind the sleek machines blazing through the skies, performing precision manoeuvres and coordinating with fleets, is a team which ensures that nothing goes wrong. Perched in the Air Traffic Centre (ATC), this team is on the edge as the displays wow the public at Aero India.

Squadron Leader Angel Datta, one of the senior-most squadron leaders on the team of 12 at the ATC, told TNIE that it’s been a good feeling commanding the team, but it’s also been a stressful few days. “The team has to ensure that nothing goes wrong during startup, takeoff and landing. We must remain focussed at all times, it’s not a job where we can get distracted for even a second,” she said.

The 12 team members have been working round the clock in shifts of six to eight hours for the past few days, ensuring that no one’s safety is compromised during Aero India. “It’s good to be able to see the manoeuvres by various teams. Aero India is especially interesting, as we get to watch manoeuvres by foreign aircraft as well,” she said.

So far, the sailing has been smooth for the crew, with no accidents during the five-day airshow. “I’ve helped command the teams for the past four years, and have been on the ATC team for Aero India since 2015. It’s very stressful, the hardest part is the long hours we have to remain vigilant. Thankfully, Aero India has been free of accidents, and I hope it remains that way,” she said.

Deals inked

GRSE inks MoU with Dynatron Services for warship MRO

Leading shipyard specialising in ship-building and repairs, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), inked an MoU with Crown Group Defence’s Dynatron Services Pvt Ltd (DSPL) towards undertaking ship repairs and refits, and allied activities as associates for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Under the pact, which was signed during the Bandhan ceremony at Aero India in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, both GRSE and DSPL will jointly partner and undertake refits and repairs of various warships and auxiliaries of the Navy.

Bharat Forge pact with Paramount Group

Bharat Forge Ltd and South Africa-based aerospace and technology company Paramount Group signed an MoU for production of composite rotor blades, mission systems and stores management systems for medium-lift helicopters. Bharat Forge CEO for Aerospace, Guru Biswal, said: “This MoU is a testimony of our commitment to create technologies that are niche and shall support Indian and global requirements.”

Sasmos signs MoU with K’taka Govt, to invest Rs 75 cr

Sasmos HET Technologies Ltd, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer and exporter in aerospace and defence, signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government at Aero India. Sasmos HET Technologies CEO Subramanya Ullal, who signed the MoU, said that as a part of the pact, Sasmos will invest Rs 75 crore and employ up to 400 people to manufacture and develop electronic assemblies and wiring harness for the next three years.

