Dr Govindaraj is first Indian president of FIBA Asia  

Dr K Govindaraj has been nominated as FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball) Asia president, becoming the first Indian to attain the post.

Basketball Federation of India President K Govindaraj addressin a press meet after he is nominated for the position of FIBA Asia President in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr K Govindaraj has been nominated as FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball) Asia president, becoming the first Indian to attain the post. He is currently president of the Basketball Federation of India and member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. He is expected to take over as FIBA Asia president in a few weeks. The decision was taken unanimously by the 44 federations under FIBA Asia. 

Dr Govindaraj said it is an honour to take over the post. He has been working in the field of basketball since the last 50 years, making efforts to ensure that basketball as a sport is given the importance it deserves in India. He plans to showcase India’s competence and capability in basketball by organising more international events in the country and also producing the best Indian players. 

Dr Govindaraj also informed that the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers (Window-6) is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 22-28. The Indian senior men’s basketball team will play their last window home games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia. According to the schedule, India will play against Jordan on February 24 and against Saudi Arabia on February 27. 

