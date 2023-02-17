Drums of destiny: Turkey earthquakes due to negative influence of the Sun and Saturn

By Express News Service

Eminent Vedic astrologer Dr SK Jain said the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria earlier this month, claiming over 40,000 lives, was due to the negative influence of Saturn and the Sun coming together on the same house.

“We are currently in one of the most inauspicious periods of the year, with Saturn and the Sun together in the same house. For the next 20 odd days until they separate, people should avoid taking important life-changing decisions,” he said.

Jain also attributed the diplomatic crisis between the United States and China over surveillance balloons, the stock meltdown of Adani group, the derailment of several trains carrying toxic chemicals in the United States and much more that has happened across the world over the last 10 days to Saturn and the Sun’s negative influence. “Russia has increased its attacks on Ukraine, while the United States is preparing for a possible nuclear war with the former. Meanwhile in Pakistan, inflation has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. Essentially, the entirety of humanity is currently under grave danger,” he added.

While the Sun and Saturn coming together in the same house is a common occurrence, happening twice every year, Jain said that several other factors such as an increase in alcoholism, gambling and cattle slaughter, as well as disrespect for women, have also contributed to make the period especially dangerous for humanity. “Despite all the advancements in technology, humanity wasn’t able to predict the earthquakes in Turkey. Yet, birds and animals in the region were aware of the impending doom, as evidenced by birds flocking to trees in large numbers just before the initial tremors hit,” Jain said.

The upcoming New Moon during Shivratri is highly inauspicious, according to Jain, who suggested that people take proper measures to ensure their health and well being until the event passes. “Hosting Aero India during this period was not a good idea. While the authorities are already struggling to manage traffic congestion, the event could also face other problems,” he said adding that during this period, people of Aries, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn zodiacs are likely to enjoy good health, enjoy financial and professional success, while people of Gemini, Scorpio, Libra, Sagittarius likely enjoying mixed success and people of Cancer, Leo, Aquarius and Pisces zodiacs suffering poor health, financial and professional success.

(Dr SK Jain may be contacted on 9880459923)

