Home States Karnataka

Kagwad MLA pays Rs 3.5 crore to complete lift irrigation project, Congress slams move

He handed over the cheque on behalf of Athani Sugars, a factory he owns, to contractor Yukta Electricals, which is taking up electrical work under the Basaveshwar Lift Irrigation Project.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Legislators are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters ahead of the Assembly elections. In a fresh case, Kagwad BJP MLA Shrimant Patil gave away a cheque of Rs 3.50 crore to the contractors of Irrigation Department for completion of the Basaveshwar Lift Irrigation Project being implemented in his constituency.

He handed over the cheque on behalf of Athani Sugars, a factory he owns, to contractor Yukta Electricals, which is taking up electrical work under the Basaveshwar Lift Irrigation Project. According to Patil, the project will be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the first week of March before the election code of conduct comes into force. One of the biggest lift irrigation projects in Karnataka, the project was launched by Siddaramaiah after he became CM. 

He had said that the project would be ready in 36 months. However, the government changed and the project was moving at a snail’s pace. Under pressure from people, Shrimant Patil had stated in December last year that the project would be completed and that  Bommai would inaugurate it in December. When the project could not be inaugurated in December, Patil later said that it would be inaugurated in February.

However, it is unlikely that the project would be ready before the polls, informed sources said. The election code of conduct would be in force once the notification for the polls is issued by the Election Commission of India and it will not be possible to inaugurate the project then, sources added.

While several leaders appreciated their gesture of Patil, many have slammed him. A potential Congress candidate from Kagwad, Raju Kage, also a former MLA, has hit out at the State Government for making MLA Patil pay Rs 3.5 crore for the project and said: “The  government has gone bankrupt and that was why the MLA has funded the project.”

 “After keeping silent for so many years without expediting the irrigation project, the MLA is hastily trying to get the project completed when the elections are approaching. How is it possible to complete such a mega project in a hurry?’’ another Congress leader questioned.

The project will irrigate 67,462 acres in 22 drought-prone areas of Kagwad constituency. Rs 1363.48 crore is being spent on the project under which a 55-km canal has been constructed to draw water to the fields. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagwad MLA Congress Shrimant Patil
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp