Karnataka budget: CM Bommai woos farmers, women, youth with welfare measures

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented a revenue surplus budget for the year 2023-24. According to the CM, for the first time in the state, post Covid, revenue receipts are estimated to be more than the revenue expenditure by Rs 402 crore.

Total expenditure is estimated to be Rs 3,09, 182 crore which includes Revenue Expenditure at Rs 2,25, 507 crore, Capital Expenditure at Rs 61,234 crore and loan repayment at 22,441 crore.

The total liabilities is estimated at Rs 5,64,896 crore which is 24.20 per cent of the GSDP. "I am happy to inform you that all the parameters specified in the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act 2002 have been attended," he said.

As expected, Bommai's budget stressed on agriculture, irrigation and allied activities that are expected to help farmers to have a stable income. He has allotted Rs 39,031 crore for agriculture, irrigation and allied activities, which is Rs 4000 crore more than the previous year.

He said they have decided to give an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 under the new scheme ''Bhoo Siri'' for Kisan Credit card holders. "This would facilitate the farmers to purchase seeds, fertilizer, pesticides and other farm inputs. The State will contribute Rs 2500, while NABARD remaining Rs 7500. This is expected to help over 50 lakh farmers" he said.

The state government also proposed to increase the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This year, a sum of Rs 25,000 crore will be given to more than 30 lakh farmers.

Bommai also said that the State government will be giving Rs 10,000 per hectare for minor millet growers under the RaithaSiri scheme, which is aiming to promote area expansion, and production and also to increase productivity. "One lakh hectare area will be covered under organic and holistic farming in the next four years on cluster model in 50 hectares in each taluk," he said.

He also announced Raitha Sampada to initiate and promote the processing and export of agricultural and horticultural produce at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Bommai, who had announced the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme soon after he took oath as CM last year to help children of farmers, landless agricultural labourers, weavers, fishermen and others where over Rs 3 lakh children covered with an expenditure of Rs 141 crore, said that it will now be extended to children of tailors.

This year, the CM Vidya Shakti scheme has been announced where all children who pass out of high school to continue their higher education, will be provided free education in Government Pre University and Government degree colleges which is expected to help eight lakh students. This apart, under the ''Halli Muttu" scheme, for 500 students who have completed their school education in rural government Kannada medium schools and got selected in professional courses through CET, the government will bear the entire fee.

Under the health scheme, the Bommai budget stresses on eradicating Anaemia for which the state government has allotted RS 100 crore, which will have multi-dimensional interventions including public awareness, tests and treatment.

Under the Mane Manege Arogya scheme, this year, the government announced to conduct health camps twice a year in villages through local primary health centres for comprehensive health testing of rural masses. It aimed to protect the health of the people by detecting critical diseases at the early stages.

Theough the Jeevasudhe initiative, extensive testing and screening camps to detect breast, oral and cervical cancer will be organised. The needy will be referred to tertiary care hospitals.

Bommai budget also stresses on Gruhini Shakthi Yojane where women from various sectors will be given financial and other assistance.

Under Shrama Shakthi, Rs 500 per month will be given to landless women farm labourers as well as training to one lakh women to start profitable home-based factories.

A free bus pass facility to all women working in the organised sector has also been announced.

A sum of Rs 46,278 crore for women empowerment and Rs 47,256 crore for child welfare has been announced along with Rs 80,318 crore for the welfare and inclusive growth sector.

Additionally, to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru, the state government has proposed to develop 75 junctions with the highest traffic congestion at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Bommai has also announced Rs 35 crore for GPS software to protect government properties which will be fenced and monitored.

Bengaluru will also have "She toilets" at 250 places in heavily populated markets and complexes. This will also have feeding rooms for new mothers.

The Excise revenue this year has a new target of Rs 35,000 crore which is Rs 6000 crore more than the previous year.

