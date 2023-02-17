Karnataka CM Bommai proposes BWSSB vigilance squad to check water wastage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a vigilance squad would be set up to check unauthorised water connections and pilferage and measures will be undertaken to reduce leakage.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Bommai said that there was a need to improve water management and the government has been taking steps in this regard.

“We will be conducting an audit of bulk water and its distribution. There are unauthorised connection, but role of some officials have been found in some water pilferage cases. To end this, we are planning to set up a vigilance squad in the BWSSB,” he said.

The percentage of water leakage was 37 per cent when he assumed office, which has now reduced to 29 per cent. “Several steps have been taken to curb leakage. However, there has been leakage due to various reasons like old pipes which were laid 40-50 years earlier. Works are on to replace them, and work of laying new pipes for 22 km is underway. However, Rs 8,000 crore is needed to replace old pipes and rejuvenate old storage. These works will be undertaken in phases,” Bommai said, adding that the government aims for zero water leakage over the next few years.

Replying to a question by JDS member TA Saravana, Bommai said that a grant of Rs 10 crore each will be sanctioned for Brahmins Development Board and Arya Vaishya Development Board. Saravana alleged that boards for other communities have been given additional grants but Brahmins and Arya Vaishya Boards were neglected. Bommai said that the grants will be released in the current fiscal year.

Responding to another question, he assured that the government will complete construction of 57 Shaadi Mahals which were sanctioned over the last three years and Rs 54 crore is required for them. The amount will be released as per completion of work. “The scholarship for students from minority community studying PhD or are in abroad will continue,” he said.

Streets flooded with sewage near MLA’s home: AAP leader

Bengaluru: Alleging that MLA NA Haris has not developed his Assembly segment, AAP leader KS Mathai said near the MLA’s home in Ashok Nagar, streets are flooded with sewage. On Markham Road, diagonally opposite Harris’ residence, roads are flooded. Small hotels and shops are finding it difficult to run their businesses as customers refuse to use that road.

“After visiting Markham Road, I was shocked to see that manholes are overflowing with sewage water. This is the situation 100 feet away from the MLA’s residence,” said Mathai, who is also an AAP candidate from Shanthinagar Assembly segment. Reacting to the development, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials clarified that the problem was caused due to new sewage line measuring which has encountered an obstacle due to the four-meter rock near Garuda Mall, and so, the old lines are getting flooded.

“The sewage lines are more than 40 years old, and is incapable of taking the existing load. The lines are being replaced in Ashok Nagar area using the Rs 80 lakh grant. It will take about 90 days to complete the work as sewage line has to be taken up to Domlur to connect to Koramangala-Chalghatta valley,” said BC Gangadhar, chief engineer, waste water management, BWSSB.

