Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah predicts ‘civil war’ if BJP comes back to power

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the state will witness a “civil war” if the BJP comes back to power after the Assembly polls.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  CLP leader Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the state will witness a “civil war” if the BJP comes back to power after the Assembly polls. Speaking after inducting several JDS workers into the Congress party, he called upon the people to defeat “communal forces” and warned that if they came back to power, it will threaten peace in society.

“Those responsible for protecting the lives and properties of public are inciting violence by giving provocative statements,” he said The former CM held the JDS responsible for the growth of the BJP in the state and pointed out that if JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy had not tied up with the BJP, the latter would not have been in the position they are in today. “After making an alliance with communal forces, Kumaraswamy is now projecting himself as secular leader,” he charged. 

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s “finish off” Siddaramaiah remark rocked the Assembly on Thursday, but later clarified he meant “no vote for Congress”, and regretted what he said. 

