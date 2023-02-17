Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah wants Ashwath dropped from Bommai Cabinet

Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say whether what the minister has said is right or wrong, the former CM said.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to sack Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan from the Cabinet. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said the minister’s statement was offensive and legal action can be initiated against him.

“The police should take up a suo motu case. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say whether what the minister has said is right or wrong,” the former CM said. Lashing out at BJP, he said: “It is BJP’s culture to resort to violence... they killed Mahatma Gandhi. BJP wants to polarise the society. Let them make it clear in their manifesto if they want to fight the polls on Tippu and Savarkar.”

Akhila Bharata Siddaramaiah Abhimanigala Sangha president Girish Gadigeppagoudar has filed a complaint with the Gokul Road police in Hubballi against Ashwath.  In the complaint, Gadigeppagoudar urged the police to file an FIR and demanded the immediate arrest of the minister.  

Gadigeppagoudar, who is also a local Congress leader, said he has submitted the complaint to the police and the police should register an FIR against the minister for his insinuating remarks against their leader. If the police fail to register the FIR, an agitation would be launched, he warned. Meanwhile, the police said that they are in touch with the police in Mandya to check if they have registered an FIR there. 

