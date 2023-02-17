Maha Shivaratri: 1,000 cops to be deployed in Aland tomorrow

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With hardly a day to go (On Saturday) for Urus and Maha Shivaratri at Ladle Mashak Dargah and Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga inside the Ladle Mashak Dargah at Aland, police took out a route march under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (L&O) Alok Kumar on the main streets at Aland town on Thursday morning.

After the route march, speaking to press persons, Alok Kumar said on February 18, more than 1,000 police personnel, including 11 KSRP Platoons, will be deployed in Aland town to maintain law and order. In all, 11 police checkposts will be opened in and around Aland, he informed. When asked whether prohibitory orders will be clamped in Aland town on February 18, Alok Kumar said that the matter will be decided by the district administration.

ADGP Alok Kumar, DIG of North-East Range Anupam Agarwal, KSRP Commandant Bsavaraj Jille and SP Isha Pant visited Ladle Mashak Dargah and Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga.



