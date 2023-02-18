Big push for research, youth skilling in Karnataka budget

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has placed special focus on research within the state budget, as well as incentivising the youth to undertake self-employment through the promotion of startups. The focus on startups and research in the last year has reflected in the budget, as youth have been heavily incentivised towards undertaking self-employment.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while presenting the state budget on Friday, stated that as per the Youth Policy 2022, self-employment would be encouraged, especially among rural youth under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakthi Yojane. In order to promote this, as much as Rs 5 lakh would be provided as financial assistance, of which Rs 1 lakh would be government support, he said.

In addition, furthering the Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy, the state budget has also mentioned that a Karnataka State Research Foundation is to be established. “Karnataka State Research Foundation will be established to encourage research and innovation, to ensure support from all the stakeholders and to achieve inter-departmental coordination to carry out R&D activities in the state,” said Bommai.

Rs 350 cr For elevated road, integrated flyover

To ease traffic congestion from Tin Factory to KR Puram and Whitefield, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced an elevated road project between Tin Factory and Medahalli and an integrated flyover from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station to Mathikere and BEL Road, at a cost of `350 crore, giving direct access to all these areas. These stretches are notorious for traffic bottlenecks and vehicles take hours during peak hours. ENS

