Home States Karnataka

Big push for research, youth skilling in Karnataka budget

In order to promote this, as much as Rs 5 lakh would be provided as financial assistance, of which Rs 1 lakh would be government support, he said.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The government has placed special focus on research within the state budget, as well as incentivising the youth to undertake self-employment through the promotion of startups. The focus on startups and research in the last year has reflected in the budget, as youth have been heavily incentivised towards undertaking self-employment. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while presenting the state budget on Friday, stated that as per the Youth Policy 2022, self-employment would be encouraged, especially among rural youth under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakthi Yojane. In order to promote this, as much as Rs 5 lakh would be provided as financial assistance, of which Rs 1 lakh would be government support, he said.

In addition, furthering the Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy, the state budget has also mentioned that a Karnataka State Research Foundation is to be established. “Karnataka State Research Foundation will be established to encourage research and innovation, to ensure support from all the stakeholders and to achieve inter-departmental coordination to carry out R&D activities in the state,” said Bommai. 

Rs 350 cr For elevated road, integrated flyover
To ease traffic congestion from Tin Factory to KR Puram and Whitefield, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced an elevated road project between Tin Factory and Medahalli and an integrated flyover from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station to Mathikere and BEL Road, at a cost of `350 crore, giving direct access to all these areas. These stretches are notorious for traffic bottlenecks and vehicles take hours during peak hours. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka budget Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp