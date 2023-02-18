BJP faces tough task to woo voters in poll-bound Karnataka

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As expected, the state budget presented in a politically charged atmosphere has many ambitious programmes focussing on farmers, women and students, apart from a renewed focus on the development of Bengaluru. But, the big question is — will the budget announcements help the ruling party woo the voters in the poll-bound state?

BJP will go to voters with all the announcements made in the budget as it will ramp up its election campaign after the budget session ends on February 24. Free education in government PU and degree college and free bus passes for working women and girl students, various programmes aimed at women and an increase in interest-free loans to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be among the key highlights that the party is likely to emphasise during the electioneering.

CM Basavaraj Bommai poses for the

shutterbugs before presenting the budget

at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday

The budget announcement on the building of a Ram Temple in Ramanagara and Rs 1,000 crore for the development of temples and mutts in two years, seems to be part of BJP’s larger strategy to woo its key constituents.

Bommai’s efforts to shore up the party’s prospects in the state capital with 28 seats are evident from the focus on the tech city development by allocating nearly Rs 10,000 crore. Bengaluru will be a key part of the BJP poll strategy as it had not done particularly well in the 2018 polls. With many key leaders from Congress in Bengaluru joining its ranks, the BJP will be hoping to do well. But mere budget announcements alone will not be enough as a lot depends on election management at the constituency and even at the booth level.

The tough task before the BJP leaders will be to convince the voters that they are not mere proposals made weeks before the model code of conduct comes into force, and not a precursor to the party’s election manifesto that will be implemented after polls if the party returns to power. The BJP’s task becomes even more difficult as the opposition Congress is announcing populist programmes ahead of the polls and questioning the government over the implementation of the announcements made in the previous budgets and the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the 2018 polls.

To dent the opposition attack and to gain credence among the voters, the government is likely to make most of the time available at its disposal to implement what was announced in the last budget. On Friday, the CM indicated it even as he dismissed the Opposition’s allegations by stating that GOs were issued in 90% of announcements made in the last budget.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar is confident about the budget announcements helping the party. The Congress, however, dismissed it stating none of the programmes announced will be implemented. Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri is sceptical about budget announcements having an impact on voters. “In an election year, the budget will always be a soft budget giving all concessions to voters. That is what has happened. BJP has tried to focus on its key constituents.

But, from the citizens’ point of view, the budget is not about what is presented, but what is implemented. Citizens are going to evaluate this budget based upon their assessment of BJP’s performance,” he said. The BJP does not seem to be focusing too much on the state government’s achievements or performance and is focusing more on the Centre’s performance and other issues, he added. The BJP leaders, however, said the focus will continue to be on the performance of the double-engine governments.

BENGALURU: As expected, the state budget presented in a politically charged atmosphere has many ambitious programmes focussing on farmers, women and students, apart from a renewed focus on the development of Bengaluru. But, the big question is — will the budget announcements help the ruling party woo the voters in the poll-bound state? BJP will go to voters with all the announcements made in the budget as it will ramp up its election campaign after the budget session ends on February 24. Free education in government PU and degree college and free bus passes for working women and girl students, various programmes aimed at women and an increase in interest-free loans to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be among the key highlights that the party is likely to emphasise during the electioneering. CM Basavaraj Bommai poses for the shutterbugs before presenting the budget at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday The budget announcement on the building of a Ram Temple in Ramanagara and Rs 1,000 crore for the development of temples and mutts in two years, seems to be part of BJP’s larger strategy to woo its key constituents. Bommai’s efforts to shore up the party’s prospects in the state capital with 28 seats are evident from the focus on the tech city development by allocating nearly Rs 10,000 crore. Bengaluru will be a key part of the BJP poll strategy as it had not done particularly well in the 2018 polls. With many key leaders from Congress in Bengaluru joining its ranks, the BJP will be hoping to do well. But mere budget announcements alone will not be enough as a lot depends on election management at the constituency and even at the booth level. The tough task before the BJP leaders will be to convince the voters that they are not mere proposals made weeks before the model code of conduct comes into force, and not a precursor to the party’s election manifesto that will be implemented after polls if the party returns to power. The BJP’s task becomes even more difficult as the opposition Congress is announcing populist programmes ahead of the polls and questioning the government over the implementation of the announcements made in the previous budgets and the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the 2018 polls. To dent the opposition attack and to gain credence among the voters, the government is likely to make most of the time available at its disposal to implement what was announced in the last budget. On Friday, the CM indicated it even as he dismissed the Opposition’s allegations by stating that GOs were issued in 90% of announcements made in the last budget. BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar is confident about the budget announcements helping the party. The Congress, however, dismissed it stating none of the programmes announced will be implemented. Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri is sceptical about budget announcements having an impact on voters. “In an election year, the budget will always be a soft budget giving all concessions to voters. That is what has happened. BJP has tried to focus on its key constituents. But, from the citizens’ point of view, the budget is not about what is presented, but what is implemented. Citizens are going to evaluate this budget based upon their assessment of BJP’s performance,” he said. The BJP does not seem to be focusing too much on the state government’s achievements or performance and is focusing more on the Centre’s performance and other issues, he added. The BJP leaders, however, said the focus will continue to be on the performance of the double-engine governments.