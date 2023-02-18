Home States Karnataka

CM ‘exit budget’: Congress members wear flowers behind ears to Karnataka Assembly

Will you spend the remaining 44 per cent in the next 15 days?” he questioned, adding that the treasury will be locked. 

Published: 18th February 2023

​ CLP leader Siddaramaiah reads the budget book with a flower tucked behind his ear in the Assembly on Friday  ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai’s budget is an “exit budget” for the BJP government which cannot implement it as the finance department did not give consent for spending in the month of March, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said. “Only 56 per cent of the grants allocated in the current fiscal year have been spent. Will you spend the remaining 44 per cent in the next 15 days?” he questioned, adding that the treasury will be locked. 

In the Assembly, Congress members wore flowers behind their ears, sending a symbolic message ‘Kiwi mele hoova’ (meaning fooling people), and created a ruckus when Bommai was reading the budget. “The budget size is Rs 3,09,182 crore. In the last budget, 206 new programmes were announced, of which 56 were never implemented,” Siddaramaiah said.

The government led the state into a debt trap of Rs 5,64,896 crore. Last year, Rs 14,000 crore principal was used to repay loans, and now Rs 34,000 crore will go in the form of interest, a combined Rs 48,000 crore for debt repayment.”

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said Bommai’s budget holds no significance. “Everyone knows the election budget cannot be implemented,” he remarked. “Kannadigas know there is no question of the BJP returning to power. The BJP has ruined the state financially in three years,” he said.

