Garuda-Narayana pact to carry bio supplies using drones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drone technology solutions provider Garuda Aerospace on Friday announced a partnership with Narayana Health for transporting biomedical samples using drones called ‘Sanjeevani’.

The partnership aims to revolutionise the delivery of critical and emergency medical supplies, including samples for diagnosis, in times of high traffic and other challenging conditions.

The technology and expertise of Garuda Aerospace in the health sector have been leveraged in recent times, and with this, Narayana Health will be able to transport biomedical samples quickly, ensuring that patients receive timely diagnoses and treatment. This will also ensure that the ones in remote underserved areas are helped too. During the pandemic, Garuda Aerospace used its emergency drones to deliver medicine and vaccinations to hospitals in partnership with Swiggy.

Narayana Health Chairman and Executive Director Dr Devi Shetty said, “We are committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients and the use of drones to transport biomedical samples is a critical step in achieving that goal. The partnership will allow us to leverage Garuda’s expertise to improve the delivery of medical supplies and enhance the quality of care provided.” In the first phase, drones will be deployed in Bengaluru to transfer biomedical samples from Narayana Health City and HSR Layout on a daily basis, he added.

