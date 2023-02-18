Just weeks to go, Karnataka CM says will implement all budgetary announcements

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst scepticism from the Opposition over the state budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence that his government will implement the budgetary announcements despite the outlay increasing by 16 per cent (Rs 43,462 crores) compared to last year.

“Since there is a month-and-a-half left, all expenditures will be met. Everything is within the fiscal standard and there is an increase in revenue with the fiscal deficit maintained well within 3 per cent. The overall debt burden for GSDP should be within 25 per cent; that has been maintained. And there is an increase in revenue. We are taking the economy in the right direction,” Bommai told reporters.

He hoped that the people will vote the BJP back to power, considering the government’s performance. “The budget has been presented without imposing new taxes on the people, however, bringing reforms in administration and efficiency in tax. People will not only look at our past achievements but also have confidence on our budget that will give BJP victory,” he replied to a query.

“When there was no Covid-19, Siddaramaiah had borrowed loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore and we have been repaying Rs 13,000 crore. Since the size has increased, there was an increase in the quantum of loan raised,” he defended. “During the Covid period, the state budget was a revenue-deficit one. Economists had predicted that it would take about five years for a surplus budget. But in just two years, we have presented a surplus budget,” he explained.

Average revenue increased by 23 per cent, and borrowing will be within Rs 72,000 crore, as it was Rs 69,000 crore When the budget size increases, the debt also increases and there is scope to borrow. The fiscal deficit has been maintained at 2.6 per cent, since it should be within 3 per cent. Capital expenditure has increased by 30 per cent.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa hailed Bommai for “presenting a pro-people budget”, despite the pandemic situation and global recession. “Measures have been taken to double farmer income, different categories of people have been given benefits, and Bengaluru’s development has also been given priority. The state has been prospering thanks to the BJP government,” he remarked.

