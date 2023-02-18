Home States Karnataka

Karnataka budget allocates Rs 146 cr for first government hospital for organ transplant

Health experts have hailed the budget allocation of Rs 146 crore for the construction of India’s first public hospital dedicated to  organ transplant.

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Health experts have hailed the budget allocation of Rs 146 crore for the construction of India’s first public hospital dedicated to organ transplants. They opine that this will lead to an increase in organ donations. Experts lauded the budget for laying stress on public health initiatives with healthcare infrastructure well addressed.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, chairman, AASRA Hospital, said: “Karnataka stands second in South India in organ donation. A dedicated hospital for organ donation is certainly a great move as several people will be able to get a new lease of life.” He said that this would also lead to an increase in organ donations.

“By setting up the country’s first public hospital dedicated to organ transplant the government is not only creating awareness but also giving the public easy access to such facilities” Dr Shafiq A M, Director & CEO, Specialist Hospital. 

They welcomed the setting up of an automatic and centralised Blood Bank Management System at Rs 5 crore in Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institution and said it’s a big boost to the healthcare infrastructure and will greatly help increase the availability of blood for surgeries. 

Establishment of 10 mother and child hospitals at a cost of Rs 165 crore to provide good quality care to pregnant women, mothers and neonates, setting up of 65 Primary Health Centres at a cost of Rs 137 crore, the commencement of  IVF Clinics in 4 Institutes of Medical Sciences of Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi at Rs 6 crore, allocation of Rs 100 crore to eradicate anaemia among neonates, children, adolescents, pregnant & lactating are some of the major health  announcements in the budget.

“Upgrading health centres and building hospitals with reliable facilities is a big boost for the state’s healthcare infrastructure. Programmes such as ‘Mane Manege Arogya Scheme’, cancer screening camps will prove beneficial for the people” said Dr Jagadish.

