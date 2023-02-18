Home States Karnataka

Karnataka budget: Stress on education lauded, but ‘focus off NEP’

While the allocation for the education sector has been lauded by many, some have expressed their reservations against some areas which have been overlooked. 

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced several initiatives and programmes for the benefit of students and unemployed youth in the state budget he presented on Friday. The announcements include free education for students studying in government pre-university and degree colleges under the CM Vidya Shakti Scheme. 

While the allocation for the education sector has been lauded by many, some have expressed their reservations against some areas which have been overlooked. “Free education for students, renovation of government schools and free bus passes to all girl students in the state are in resonance with the student movement,” said Ajay Kamath, state secretary, All India Democratic Organisation (AIDSO), Karnataka.

“The decision to pay the entire fee of 500 students for academic excellence in rural government Kannada medium schools and selecting them for professional courses under government quota is a welcome measure to uplift the underprivileged,” said Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School.

Meanwhile, two new schemes - ‘Badukuva Daari’ and ‘Yuvasnehi’ - have been introduced to help youth who are unable to pursue their higher education or attain a job. Both schemes provide stipends for youth to help them gain skills under Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and undertake competitive examinations.

“With the increase in allocation, the state government has shown its commitment to invest in the education sector and create opportunities for skill development. With these measures, the state will be able to fund and support more apprenticeship programmes across various industries and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease. 

However, some say that despite the initiatives, there has been no mention of overall development. “The budget is highly individualistic and has abandoned its focus on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). We had put forth several demands like providing insurance cover to teachers as well as financial aid for unaided private schools, which have all gone unheard. It’s very unfortunate,” Shashi Kumar D, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS) told TNIE.

Education

2022-23  Rs 31,980 cr

2023-24  Rs 37,960 cr

Translation of university syllabi and reference books to Kannada 

Construction of classrooms under Viveka Yojane 

Free education in government PU and degree colleges 

Stipends for youth to pursue ITI courses, competitive exams

