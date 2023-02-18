Karnataka tourism push: Historical sites in the spotlight, guides’ incentive increased

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Places linked to many historical personalities, which had mostly remained in the shadows, is set to be developed into tourist places in the state. The budget has earmarked Rs 5 crore each for the development of the tomb of Shahaji Maharaj at Hodigere and Suragondanakoppa, birth place of Saint Sevalal (both in Davanagere district).

Likewise, Chennabhairadevi Memorial Park will be constructed at a cost Rs 5 crore in Honnavar to celebrate Rani Chennabhairadevi. Famous historical sites around Rakkasagi, Tangadagi and Talikote linked to Talikote war will be developed with an aim of make the youth aware about their contributions.

To start a Tourist Circuit of Heritage Sites of the state, the budget proposed to provide a grant for the comprehensive development of the complexes of Sannati Chandralamba Temple and Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi and Madhukeshwara Temple of Banavasi. Also, it proposes to develop Vijaya Vittala temple and Purandaradasa Mantapa of Hampi, Gol Gumbaz of Vijayapura, Bhoganandishwara temple of Chikkaballapur district, the caves of Badami, the forts of Kittur and Bidar, which reflect the richness of the history and art of Karnataka. Modern lighting facility, 3D projection mapping, sound and light will be provided at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

The incentive of 398 registered tourist guides has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 with an outlay of Rs 1.10 crore. In Mysuru, a major tourist destination, the budget proposed to take measures for the conservation of heritage buildings. An International Standard State Exhibition and Art Gallery will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore in the two-and-a-half-acre land near Chamundi Vihar Stadium in the city.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said necessary steps will be taken to undertake tourism activities and to provide various basic amenities in Roerich and Devika Rani Estate through Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation. In the 10 acre area in back waters of Manchanabele reservoir of Ramanagara district, a resort will be constructed through the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited at a cost of Rs 10 crore. To augment coastal tourism, Marina will be developed in Byndur, Udupi district on PPP model.

