Mobility tops Bengaluru agenda, time to devolve funds to plan panel 

By Express News Service

It appears that schemes for Bengaluru’s development are equated only with traffic decongestion, as if that is its only problem. Several projects are foreseen for ensuring ‘seamless mobility’, totalling more than Rs 8,000 crore. Many of these road projects are being undertaken against scientific advice that they will not solve the problem of traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Have these plans been approved by the recently formed Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) which is mandated to make transport plans for Bengaluru as part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan based on the Master Plan, or are these ad hoc plans being announced by the powers-that-be? One does not know.

Rather than this, it is time the State government devolved funds to the Metropolitan Planning Committee, the decentralised planning body for Bengaluru, to perform the tasks devolved to ULBs in the 12th Schedule. The MPC could then make plans in a bottom-up manner, as per the wishes of a majority of citizens, who would rather have their basic rights met, and have little use for transportation projects fulfilling the luxury needs of the minority of private car owners.

As a sop, the budget says, “Providing quality education and health facilities are also given focus by our government.” Compare this with the promise to spend Rs 5,000 crore for the development of entire Kalyana Karnataka. When will this Bengaluru-centric so-called ‘development’ be given up?

It is heartening that action will be taken for processing waste produced in Bengaluru. Auto tippers and compactors designed for collection of dry and wet waste will be operationalised. Hopefully, these will be covered vehicles where workers don’t sit on the garbage and handle waste with their bare hands. A modern technology-based odourless waste processing unit will be established in each ward. One hopes this too will not remain a promise, as a direction to do this within three months was issued by the High Court in 2012!

To mitigate the ill-effects of climate change and control floods in Bengaluru, a project will be implemented with the assistance of the World Bank, at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. A sum of Rs 1,813 crore has been provided to undertake development of 195km of drainage and culverts. But will future encroachment of lake beds, buffer zones, rajakaluves, etc., be prevented by taking action against officials permitting violation of land use, zoning and building bylaw violations? Hopefully, the promise to prevent encroachment of BBMP property and protect such property, through fencing, erecting boards and surveillance through GPS software, at a cost of Rs 35 crore, will be implemented in good faith.

Kathyayini Chamaraj

Executive Trustee, CIVIC Bangalore

