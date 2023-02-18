More power to women with free bus passes, ‘She Toilets’ in Karnataka budget allocation

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced “She Toilet” facilities for women, free bus passes and Rs 500 monthly incentive to landless women in agriculture in the state budget on Friday.

For Financial Year 2023-24, Rs 46,278 crore has been allocated for women welfare and Rs 47,256 crore for child welfare. Bommai also announced construction of 1,000 anganwadi buildings and increased the honorarium for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, anganwadi, mid-day meal and librarians by Rs 1,000 for improving the quality of health, education and nutrition in the sectors.

ASHA union state secretary, D Nagalakshmi welcomed the announcement of a hike in honorarium. However, she said that it did not match their expectations, but their struggle has brought results. The government should guarantee all basic facilities, she said. Rupa Rani, director, FKCCI, called the announcements of free bus passes and toilet facilities a campaign tactic to attract women voters.

Even the Gruhini Shakti scheme of providing Rs 500 incentive to landless women will not be much effect and instead a pension scheme would have been more beneficial for them, she said. Bommai said Rs 725 crore has been allocated under Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme to cater to 1,032 lakh children of landless agricultural labourers, weavers, fishermen, yellow board taxi drivers and autorickshaw drivers.

Also, the Annupalana Gruhas providing shelter to girls in the age group of 18-21 have been extended to boys this year. Four care institutions will be constructed for which Rs 2 crore has been allocated.

