Not all are happy with Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation allocated in Karnataka budget

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as Bommai’s budget was expected to set aside huge funds for the irrigation sector for the effective implementation of some of the major projects, including the Upper Krishna Project (UKP-III stage), Upper Bhadra, Mahadayi, development of lakes, etc., a meagre Rs 25,000 crore has been granted for the sector.

However, the government continues to neglect the Upper Krishna Project, one of the major irrigation projects in the country which is being implemented at a snail’s pace for the past few decades due to meagre fund allocation over the years.

Irrigation experts have appealed to the government to start work on UKP-III and all other major irrigation projects for which the funds have been granted in the budget before the model code of conduct comes into force for the Assembly elections.

“The funds set aside for the irrigation sector have been extremely meagre given the fact that the UKP-III alone needs nearly Rs 1 lakh crore for its completion. Only Rs 5000 crore fund has been set aside for UKP-III in this year’s budget and this will not suffice even for the rehabilitation of 22 villages, which will be affected due to the project,’’ said an expert in the field.

According to sources, the government is expected to provide Rs 6 lakh per acre as compensation to the dry land to be acquired under UKP-III and Rs 8 lakh per acre for wetlands. The Upper Bhadra Project would be getting Rs 5,300 crore central grants as announced by the CM in the budget for the current fiscal.

During his budget speech, Bommai announced the release of Rs 1,000 crore for the contentious Kalasa-Banduri project under which water will be diverted from the Mahadayi river into Malaprabha. It is highly unlikely that the State Government will be able to launch this project until it gets the needed permission from the Ministry of Forest and Environment.

Among the other important irrigation works for which funds have been set aside include Rs 443 crore to take up 138 surface minor irrigation projects in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts and Rs 378 crore for implementation of works under Paschimavahini second stage project. Also, Rs 11,236 crore has been set aside separately for implementation of 38 projects to create 1.5 lakh acre irrigation potential across the state. Bommai announced that his government would initiate action to complete tank filling projects of Sasalatti-Shivalingeshwara, Manturu-Mahalakshmi and Shri Venkateshwara lift irrigation schemes and Purigali micro irrigation project.

President of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kuruburu Shanthakumar has termed it as a budget presented with elections in sight. However, he welcomed the decision of the government to earmark Rs 5,000 crore for UKP-III and Rs 2,000 crore for lake development.

