‘Pass mark’ Karnataka budget focuses on department and revenue, not polls 

By Express News Service

The Karnataka budget 2023 is an interesting one – one had expected it to be a very populist election-oriented one, with elections literally just months ahead. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did have elections in mind while framing the budget, it did not go the whole hog the election way. Some schemes, like specific allocation for Bengaluru, can be treated both ways – most charitably, it can be seen as towards development of Bengaluru; but on the other hand, the problems are not new, so why wait for an election year to make the announcements? Similarly, for some tourism development plans and rural electrification.

On the other hand, it is good that because of election pressure, such issues are being highlighted and allocations made. However, schemes like building a Ram temple could have been avoided – should the government be in this business. Also, the dog adoption scheme -- while it is good and will appeal to dog lovers, the larger question it begets is whether governments should get into such projects and if so, why just for dogs and not other animals.

On the revenue side, the government seems to have done well, with a surplus being projected and tax income being quite buoyant – is that a reflection of post-Covid recovery and therefore, pent-up expenditure, or a more permanent feature is something to be seen. Another bit to worry about is the dependence on Central funds – as it is, Central funds have not really come in a timely manner.

Further, with other state elections coming up after Karnataka elections, leading up to parliamentary elections in 2024, how much the Centre indulges the Karnataka government is something to be watched. All these funds would be key to the ability to fulfil budget promises.

On the whole, the budget seems to have got pass marks – it could have been a lot worse, but the intent seems to be not entirely election-oriented. However, like all other government schemes, the devil lies in the detail, and more so in the implementation process. The success of the budget should be evaluated once the schemes have been implemented in a time-bound manner.

Prof Sankarshan Basu

The writer is professor, IIM-Bangalore, and Dean, Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad

