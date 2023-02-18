Home States Karnataka

Rs 30-crore park to boost startup ecosystem in Karnataka

The government has implemented Karnataka Startup Policy 2022-27 and Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy 2022.

Published: 18th February 2023

Startups

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To further strengthen the startup ecosystem in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday proposed to set up a startup park near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Karnataka is home to 40 unicorns (startups with $1 billion valuation) worth around $163 billion, and in 2022-23 alone six startups have turned into unicorns. The government has implemented Karnataka Startup Policy 2022-27 and Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy 2022.

Also, to promote SC/ST, women and backward classes startups, ELEVATE Unnathi 2022, Amrutha Startups 2022, ELEVATE Kalyana Karnataka have been implemented, Bommai said. Already 93 startups have been identified and are being encouraged under the ELEVATE programme in the state. 

IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the proposal of establishing a startup park would go a long way in stimulating the growth of around 25,000 startups that exist in Karnataka.  “It would help position Karnataka as a champion state for startups. The state is well poised for further structuring of the startup ecosystem and investment in tech infrastructure,” he said.

Property tech startup Nestaway said Bengaluru is already the startup hub of the country and the proposed park will help attract startups and investments in the capital city and its peripheral areas. Bommai also announced that in the current year, Karnataka Biotechnology Policy and AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) policy will be revised.

Karnataka has sector specific policies focused on incentivising industries to promote and enhance growth including AVGC policy. In April 2022, the Centre set up AVGC promotion task force  and said that the sector in India has the potential to become the torch bearer of Brand India. India has the potential to capture about $40 billion of the global market share by 2025, and with the latest budget announcement, Karnataka wants to unleash the scope of this sector.

