Bioenergy Chairman Kiran Kumar quits BJP, to join Karnataka Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a setback to BJP in the run-up to the April/May Assembly polls, Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman KS Kiran Kumar resigned from his post on Saturday and is all set to join Congress on Monday.

Kumar tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and also former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

After he got a clue that BJP is unlikely to field him from the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly constituency, represented by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy, Kiran decided to quit the party.

Kumar called on all top Congress leaders and after they assured him of a party ticket, he decided to join the party at the KPCC office here at 9.30 am on Monday, sources told The New Sunday Express.

He is from the Sadar Lingayat community, a subsect within lingayats which Bommai also belongs to. He was a staunch loyalist of Yediyurappa.

The erstwhile Kallambella BJP MLA has strong roots in RSS and sacrificed the Chikkanayakanahalli seat to Madhu Swamy in 2018, following the advice of Yediyurappa.

