Bonanza For Education

By Express News Service

I am happy that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has allocated the best possible grants to education with a focus on empowering girl students. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommended 6 per cent of GDP to education and research, but it was not translated into affirmative action. Bommai, however, has taken the first definitive step which is worthy of emulation by other states. It should be noted that this year’s grants are 20 per cent more than that of 2021-22.

There are many positive points in the state budget -- 9,556 new classrooms, reading corners in schools, free bus passes to all students, free education in government colleges, unemployment allowance, and interest-free education loans to SC/ST/OBCs and minorities. These are welcome measures adding innovative dimensions to existing schemes.

Several new initiatives, such as 29 Abdul Kalam Residential Schools across the state, 300 Kastur Ba schools, Narayana Guru schools, interest-free loans to students to study abroad, hostel facilities for orphaned children, a special Prof CNR Rao science section in degree colleges, two new Horticulture Universities and introduction of yoga in women colleges, have been introduced.

The enhancement of salaries to guest lecturers by Rs 1,500 is welcome, but it is only a partial solution. Nearly 50 per cent of teaching post vacancies need to be filled to offer full support to students. New universities should be started only after the existing ones are strengthened, otherwise they end up as institutions only on paper.

Important recommendations of NEP 2020 on mentoring and value education also need to find a place in the budget. Provisioning for Divyang empowerment is also missing.

Rs 100 crore earmarked for PM SHRI schools should be used to construct one such school each in smart cities and Kalyana Karnataka. Kalyana Karnataka and similar under-developed areas should be declared ‘Special Education Zones’. Empowerment of Sanskrit as a language of culture and heritage should be prioritised.

Focus on globally prioritised research areas on 5G technologies, sustainable development and climate crisis should be proactively promoted in universities and research institutes.

Generally, Bommai has done his best to promote all levels of education. This is the first phase but gives a roadmap for the growth and development of education. However, like all good deeds, this budget allocation also has to make some course corrections to make it more meaningful.

Prof M R Doreswamy

Adviser, Education Reforms (Cabinet Rank),

Government of Karnataka

