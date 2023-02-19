Karnataka HC says bank officers must visit elderly pensioners, helps 102-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a public sector bank and the Union government for compelling a 102-year-old person to approach the court thrice for release of freedom fighters’ pension and arrears. The court observed that bank officers need to visit elderly pensioners, at least in certain genuine cases when they do not submit life certificates within the deadline.

Allowing a petition filed by H Nagabhushana Rao (102) from Malleswaram, the court ruled that the amount of Rs 1 lakh should be jointly paid by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Canara Bank and Chief Manager of Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank). Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the MHA to pay arrears of pension which is quantified at Rs 3.71 lakh along with interest at 6% per annum from December 24, 2018, till the date of payment to the petitioner.

The petitioner is a recipient of Swatantra Sainik Samman Gaurava Dhana (Pension) from the central government. His pension was abruptly stopped on November 1, 2017, after he could not submit the life certificate for 2017-18, which he later submitted on December 24, 2018. The government then issued a sanction letter belatedly releasing the pension for Dec 2018 to Oct 2020. However, arrears of `3.71 lakh were not paid. He moved the court for the third time as arrears were not released despite a court order on two occasions.

Perform duty to avoid litigations: HC

In cases where there are genuine problems of pensioners who are unable to visit the bank, it is the duty of the bank officers to visit such persons and take life certificates and update them on the system for payment of pension, the court said.

The court also said that the pensioners could be septuagenarians, octogenarians, nonagenarians or centenarians like the petitioner. Therefore, this order cannot be construed to be sweeping direction in all cases where life certificate has to be secured by the bank officers, but in genuine cases, the bank officers ought to perform their duty in terms of the guidelines so as to avoid unnecessary litigation of the kind that has been generated not once, twice, but three times, the court added.

“In a broader significance, pension is a measure of socio-economic justice, which inheres economic security, in the fall of life when physical and mental capabilities of a pensioner begins to ebb corresponding the aging process... Ebbing mental prowess and physical incapacity due to age was one of the prime reasons why the certificate could not be submitted in time. This, in the peculiar facts of this case, by no stretch of imagination, can be construed to take away the right of the petitioner for grant of pension, particularly, in the teeth of the guidelines”, the court observed.

