Mention of Gurucharan panel report welcomed

BENGALURU: While most of the announcements for the energy sector in the state budget 2023-24 has been looked as new wine in old bottle, the mention of undertaking study on strengthening energy companies as per Gurucharan Committee report has been well received by experts.

They pointed out that if the Gurucharan report is accepted, the role of five Escoms will be limited to only maintenance and distribution of power. Instead, there will be one holding company which to manage the power sector.

An official in the energy sector, requesting anonymity said, “This was welcomed by the CM also, but some others did not want it. There is an indication to have it and bring about changes in each Escom which is a welcome move.”

Experts demanded that the government release the subsidy amount every quarter for Escoms to reduce their financial burden. The pending subsidy is to the tune of around Rs 13,000 crore. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai laid stress on renewable energy which was also addressed in the Global Investors Meet. He also stressed on introducing electric vehicles in the city.

Karnataka Budget 2022-2023

Rs 3,000 crore for strengthening power transmission and distribution network under KPTCL

Implementation of Sharavathi Pumped Storage Power Plant Project at a cost of Rs.7,394 cr Establishment of a new 1,000 MW Pumped Storage Plant under PPP

Establishment of 2 MW capacity Solar Plant with the facility of battery storage at a cost of Rs 48 crore in Pavagada Solar Park

Establishment of 50 new substations, construction of 1,060 km transmission lines, upgradation of 100 substations at Rs 3,000 crore

Promote 4,000 MWH capacity battery storage systems by provision of viability gap funding

Government allocates Rs 13,743 crore grant to power companies

Modernisation of Generation Switchyard Equipments and Protection Systems of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited at a total cost of Rs 102 crore

