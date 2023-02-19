No relief for MSMEs bled dry by taxes and duties

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budget of Rs 3.09 lakh crore -- the last budget of his tenure -- attempts to cover the entire gamut of people from all sections, and should be valid because in another 60 days, it will be time for assembly elections. He has to present this kind of budget for all sections of the people.

The apathy is clear: Bommai has not spoken a single word on MSME in the entire budget, whereas Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union budget, mentioned MSME more than 12 times. Of the micro and small enterprises which are in the ICU, some are dead and gone, and those who have survived need immediate relief, which should have been announced for their survival. The Central government announced a scheme of emergency credit line which is not available to them.

Another recurring problem is of property tax, which at present is charged at 0.4% to 0.6% on guidance value, ie market value of land and property. That should have been taxed, based on the dimension of the property and size of the building.

We also requested streamlining of the Stamp Act, because we pay huge stamp duty value on hypothecation of a building by our bankers, and renewal of working capital every year. They want us to provide more jobs and pay more taxes by increasing our turnover by taking more loans, then why are they charging more stamp duty on renewal of working capital?

These are our requests which are not fulfilled. Every sector has benefited by this budget except MSME, because we are probably not voters on their list.

