Home States Karnataka

Saving jumbo: PM Modi praises BTR foresters

The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored.

Published: 19th February 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) officials received a shot in the arm when their efforts in saving an elephant was praised by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi lauded the foresters’ timely intervention in saving a cow elephant which was seriously injured after it came in contact with an illegally erected electrified metal fence around an agricultural field at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on February 14.

The forest department brought it to the notice of Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who tweeted, “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant struggling for life was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride, (sic)” he said, sharing video clips and photos.

Reacting to Yadav’s post, PM tweeted, “Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”  

BTR director P Ramesh Kumar told The New Sunday Express, “Getting appreciation from the Prime Minister is a great recognition for us. It is an inspiration for all of us to work even better in future.”

Elephant sustained burn injuries4

Kumar said the elephant is still under observation. “On Thursday night, it was found near a lake. We will continue to monitor its condition. Meanwhile, the land owner is absconding,” he said.

As per foresters, the elephant came in contact with the metal fence put up around an agriculture field at Baragi village, which falls under Omkara forest range of Gundlupet forest sub-division. The land is owned by one Puthanapura Raju, who had installed the metal fence two-feet high from the ground by connecting the high-voltage wire to coconut trees to prevent wild animals from entering his field and destroying the crop.

The elephant stepped on the fence and sustained burn injuries. A forest team rushed to the spot and administered fluids, antibiotics and painkillers to the jumbo. Meanwhile, Raju has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and The Electricity Act, 2003.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp