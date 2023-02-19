Saving jumbo: PM Modi praises BTR foresters

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) officials received a shot in the arm when their efforts in saving an elephant was praised by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi lauded the foresters’ timely intervention in saving a cow elephant which was seriously injured after it came in contact with an illegally erected electrified metal fence around an agricultural field at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on February 14.

The forest department brought it to the notice of Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who tweeted, “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant struggling for life was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride, (sic)” he said, sharing video clips and photos.

Reacting to Yadav’s post, PM tweeted, “Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”

BTR director P Ramesh Kumar told The New Sunday Express, “Getting appreciation from the Prime Minister is a great recognition for us. It is an inspiration for all of us to work even better in future.”

Elephant sustained burn injuries4

Kumar said the elephant is still under observation. “On Thursday night, it was found near a lake. We will continue to monitor its condition. Meanwhile, the land owner is absconding,” he said.

As per foresters, the elephant came in contact with the metal fence put up around an agriculture field at Baragi village, which falls under Omkara forest range of Gundlupet forest sub-division. The land is owned by one Puthanapura Raju, who had installed the metal fence two-feet high from the ground by connecting the high-voltage wire to coconut trees to prevent wild animals from entering his field and destroying the crop.

The elephant stepped on the fence and sustained burn injuries. A forest team rushed to the spot and administered fluids, antibiotics and painkillers to the jumbo. Meanwhile, Raju has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and The Electricity Act, 2003.

