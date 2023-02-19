Will probe all graft charges once in power: Karnataka Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent about the serious corruption charges being made against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that all cases of corruption will be investigated if the Congress comes to power in the state in the coming Assembly elections.

Speaking after launching the party’s ambitious ‘Guarantee Card’ programme for the coming polls at the party office here on Friday, “The prime minister visited Karnataka seven times, but did not say anything about the corruption charges against the Bommai government, even when the Karnataka Contractors Association personally shot a letter to him on the government collecting 40 per cent commission for allotment of tenders and clearing bills.”

Mentioning a few prominent corruption charges, he said the Bommai government has been accused of graft in PSI recruitment. “The matter is so serious that even a DGP was found to be involved and he is now languishing in jail,” he said.

“When the Congress raised the issue, the government refused to accept that any corruption had taken place, but today, it has become a reality and top IPS officers are involved. It was all happening under the nose of the home minister, but the party took no action against him,” Surjewala alleged, adding that similarly, scams were reported in the appointment of junior engineers and lecturers.“All these corruption cases are getting reported and they are in the public domain, yet the PM and CM are remaining silent on such allegations,” he said.

