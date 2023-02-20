'Check dam constructed due to vested interests': Kodagu villagers oppose project across Chikliholey

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The check dam project across Chikliholey Stream in Kodagu by the Minor Irrigation Department has met with strong opposition from the villagers.

The department has now assured to call off the project as villagers alleged that the check dams are being constructed to help a private estate owner. The project is estimated to cost around Rs four crores.

The villagers of Horuru, Modur, Abhiyala, Attur and Nallur of Kedakal grama panchayat have strongly opposed the new check dam project upcoming across the Chikliholey stream.

The Minor Irrigation Department has taken up the task of building two check dams – within a span of 100 meters distance – across the Chikliholey stream near D Block of Kedakal Grama Panchayat.

However, the villagers stated that they were not taken into confidence before sanctioning the project and said that these dams will severely affect the farmers and villagers living downstream of the Chikliholey.

They claimed that the check dams also pose a risk of flash floods and landslides during monsoon.

As sources confirmed, a 128-acre private estate was recently bought by a person from outside the district at the D Block of the panchayat limits.

The villagers allege that due to vested interests, the minor irrigation department has sanctioned the construction of two check dams across the Chikliholey stream, which according to the villagers will only help the D block estate owner.

“The check dams are of no use to the farmers of the village. The planters who have plantations downstream of the Chikliholey will be severely affected by the check dam project as this will stop the free flow of the water stream. The entire Chikliholey dam will be of no use if these check dams are constructed as this will stop water flow from December to May – when people need water the most,” explained Sanju Ponappa MM, vice president of Kedakal Grama Panchayat.

The villagers on Monday called for an emergency meeting that witnessed participation from over 30 villagers alongside the Kedakal Grama Panchayat members. The stir against the construction of the check dams invited the attention of Minor Irrigation Department officials who visited the spot. Following the strong opposition from the villagers, the department has now handed over a letter to the Grama Panchayat assuring them to immediately stop the project.

The construction of the two check dams has been called off following opposition from villagers.

MADIKERI: The check dam project across Chikliholey Stream in Kodagu by the Minor Irrigation Department has met with strong opposition from the villagers. The department has now assured to call off the project as villagers alleged that the check dams are being constructed to help a private estate owner. The project is estimated to cost around Rs four crores. The villagers of Horuru, Modur, Abhiyala, Attur and Nallur of Kedakal grama panchayat have strongly opposed the new check dam project upcoming across the Chikliholey stream. The Minor Irrigation Department has taken up the task of building two check dams – within a span of 100 meters distance – across the Chikliholey stream near D Block of Kedakal Grama Panchayat. However, the villagers stated that they were not taken into confidence before sanctioning the project and said that these dams will severely affect the farmers and villagers living downstream of the Chikliholey. They claimed that the check dams also pose a risk of flash floods and landslides during monsoon. As sources confirmed, a 128-acre private estate was recently bought by a person from outside the district at the D Block of the panchayat limits. The villagers allege that due to vested interests, the minor irrigation department has sanctioned the construction of two check dams across the Chikliholey stream, which according to the villagers will only help the D block estate owner. “The check dams are of no use to the farmers of the village. The planters who have plantations downstream of the Chikliholey will be severely affected by the check dam project as this will stop the free flow of the water stream. The entire Chikliholey dam will be of no use if these check dams are constructed as this will stop water flow from December to May – when people need water the most,” explained Sanju Ponappa MM, vice president of Kedakal Grama Panchayat. The villagers on Monday called for an emergency meeting that witnessed participation from over 30 villagers alongside the Kedakal Grama Panchayat members. The stir against the construction of the check dams invited the attention of Minor Irrigation Department officials who visited the spot. Following the strong opposition from the villagers, the department has now handed over a letter to the Grama Panchayat assuring them to immediately stop the project. The construction of the two check dams has been called off following opposition from villagers.