Deshpande’s aide, ex-BJP MLA jump ship to JDS  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Hubballi Dharwad East BJP MLA Veerbhadrappa Halaharavi and former MLC S L Ghotnekar, a close aide of former minister R V Deshpande, and Kochimul director Vadaguru Harish Gowda from Bagepalli joined the JDS, giving a shot in the arm for former CM H D Kumaraswamy.

“There is a chance of winning at least four seats out of six in Uttara Kannada district. In 2023, Ghotnekar and Halaravi will be elected to the Assembly. Even in Belagavi district there, is an atmosphere of winning six out of eighteen seats,” predicted Kumaraswamy, alleging that BJP government has failed to deliver benefits for farmers and did not even waive off farm loans.

Claiming that he had pooled in Rs 25,000 crore against the farm loan waiver scheme in 2019, when he was the chief minister, he alleged that the BJP government has not released Rs 1,800 crore that was part of the scheme as yet.

“It is a shame on the BJP government which has been going to polls without addressing the farmers’ issue. As soon as JDS comes to power, we will release Rs 1,800 crore with interest against the loan waiver scheme that will help 2.35 lakh farmers' families,” he said.

The valedictory of the Pancharatna programme would be held either in the Mysuru-Mandya or Hassan region, with over 10 lakh people expected to attend the rally, he said.

