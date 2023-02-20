Karnataka govt in fix as two women babus indulge in slugfest on social media

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two senior women bureaucrats -- IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri -- have locked horns and have indulged in a slugfest, putting the state government in an embarrassing position. IGP Roopa, on her social media account, made a series of allegations against Sindhuri, while the latter stated that the IPS officer had lost her mental balance and she would file a case against her.

Referring to a news report that Sindhuri had met MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, who had made several allegations against her when she was serving as Mysuru deputy commissioner, to strike a compromise, Roopa questioned Sindhuri why did she meet the MLA and what she was trying to conceal? In a lengthy post on her social media profile, the IPS officer stated that though there were several allegations against Sindhuri, there was no investigation.

‘Roopa driving personal vilification campaign’

“When she (Sindhuri) was Mandya ZP CEO, there was an allegation that figures related to the construction of toilets were fudged to get an award from the central government. There was no investigation into this. There was a direct allegation against her when 24 people died in Chamarajanagar hospital without oxygen.

She managed to save herself. IAS officer Harsha Gupta had submitted two reports against her to the government but there was no action. There was a complaint registered against her in Lokayukta and the government, without giving a reason, rejected permission to investigate her.

Will officers have such support? Her husband runs a real estate business and many times he has got information related to lands from the office of the Survey and Land Records. Will there be any action on this,” Roopa questioned. She alleged that Sindhuri is constructing a bungalow in Jalahalli, but there is no mention of it in the immovable property returns that officers have to submit.

“The government has got information of her chats about getting Italian furniture worth crores and Rs 26 lakh worth German appliances duty-free and spending Rs 6 lakh on hinges alone. We have to wait and watch whether there will be any action,” she stated. Roopa also said that IAS officer Dr Ravishankar, in his preliminary enquiry, had stated that Sindhuri had violated laws related to heritage structures by laying tiles and constructing a swimming pool at the official residence of Mysuru DC.

Further, she attacked Sindhuri and said the latter only made allegations against Sa Ra Mahesh and MP Pratap Simha but never proved them. Pointing to the case where Sindhuri was transferred to Mysuru and the advocate general represented her case in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Roopa criticised the government’s stepmotherly attitude towards Kannadiga officers.

Raising questions on the government not initiating any action against Sindhuri despite several charges, Roopa alleged that the IAS officer had also shared her ‘not so decent’ pictures with a few senior officers. “It’s not a private issue, but an offence as per All India Service Conduct Rules,” she stated.

Legal action

In a media statement, Sindhuri attacked Roopa stating that the latter has been driving a false, personal vilification campaign against her. “It is her (Roopa’s) standard modus operandi. She has done it in every place she had worked. She has always craved media attention and her social media is proof of her work.

She has targeted one person or the other and that seems to be her favourite pass time than focus on any substantial work,” Sindhuri stated, mentioning that mental illness is a huge problem and it becomes all the more dangerous when it affects people in responsible positions.

Further, Sindhuri stated that she would take legal and other action with appropriate authorities for Roopa’s actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offences. “The photos are screenshots and picked from social media posts/Whatsapp statuses which are falsely being used to scandalise me. She can share the names of people she is alleging I have sent these pics to and the same can be verified.”

