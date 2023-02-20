Ram temple in Karnataka budget aims to shore up BJP's vote bank for polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budgetary announcement of building a ‘majestic’ Ram temple at Ramadevara Betta near Ramanagara is seen as part of BJP’s larger plans to make inroads into the Old Mysuru region ahead of the Assembly polls.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who was pressing for the construction of the temple, insists that this temple will resemble the one in Ayodhya. In December 2022 Narayan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to Ramanagara to initiate the comprehensive plan for the temple, claiming that Karnataka and UP have significant mythological, cultural and historical links.

The move by Narayan, a Vokkaliga leader and Ramanagara district in-charge minister, has already created a buzz in the Vokkaliga heartland. KPCC president DK Shivakumar and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, who have a strong influence in the region, have questioned the budget announcement, but not opposed the construction of the temple.

“Let him build the BJP office in Ramanagara first,” ridiculed Shivakumar.

“The BJP cannot build a Ram temple in Ramanagara and the announcement will remain in the budget book. It is possible only by me,” said HD Kumaraswamy, adding that nobody can change the political landscape in the region. Ramanagara is of interest to Kumaraswamy too as his son Nikhil will be the Assembly poll candidate from there. The BJP is yet to open its account in Ramanagara, which has proved to be the stronghold of Congress and JDS since its Independence. Kengal Hanumanthaiah (1957), HD Deve Gowda (1994) and HD Kumaraswamy (2004), who won from here, went on to become chief ministers.

“It is part of BJP’s political agenda, but there is nothing to demolish to construct the temple. It is to divert the attention of the people,” said leader of opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad. Many local residents too said the temple is unlikely to strike a chord with them as an emotional issue and will not help any party politically. “In Ramanagara, we observe Hanuma Jayanti every year in a harmonious manner. BJP cannot communalise the region with the temple construction,” said Congress leader Iqbal Hussain, who was the runner-up in the 2018 bypolls.

A joint survey by the revenue, forests and muzrai departments indicated that the muzrai department has 19 acres to its credit, but it is in the vulture sanctuary, an eco-sensitive zone. About 34 guntas of plain land where small temples are situated have a scope for development. But clearance by the National Board for Wildlife is needed. Myth has it that during his 14 years of Vanvas, Lord Rama spent over a year at Ramadevara Betta.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budgetary announcement of building a ‘majestic’ Ram temple at Ramadevara Betta near Ramanagara is seen as part of BJP’s larger plans to make inroads into the Old Mysuru region ahead of the Assembly polls. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who was pressing for the construction of the temple, insists that this temple will resemble the one in Ayodhya. In December 2022 Narayan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to Ramanagara to initiate the comprehensive plan for the temple, claiming that Karnataka and UP have significant mythological, cultural and historical links. The move by Narayan, a Vokkaliga leader and Ramanagara district in-charge minister, has already created a buzz in the Vokkaliga heartland. KPCC president DK Shivakumar and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, who have a strong influence in the region, have questioned the budget announcement, but not opposed the construction of the temple. “Let him build the BJP office in Ramanagara first,” ridiculed Shivakumar. “The BJP cannot build a Ram temple in Ramanagara and the announcement will remain in the budget book. It is possible only by me,” said HD Kumaraswamy, adding that nobody can change the political landscape in the region. Ramanagara is of interest to Kumaraswamy too as his son Nikhil will be the Assembly poll candidate from there. The BJP is yet to open its account in Ramanagara, which has proved to be the stronghold of Congress and JDS since its Independence. Kengal Hanumanthaiah (1957), HD Deve Gowda (1994) and HD Kumaraswamy (2004), who won from here, went on to become chief ministers. “It is part of BJP’s political agenda, but there is nothing to demolish to construct the temple. It is to divert the attention of the people,” said leader of opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad. Many local residents too said the temple is unlikely to strike a chord with them as an emotional issue and will not help any party politically. “In Ramanagara, we observe Hanuma Jayanti every year in a harmonious manner. BJP cannot communalise the region with the temple construction,” said Congress leader Iqbal Hussain, who was the runner-up in the 2018 bypolls. A joint survey by the revenue, forests and muzrai departments indicated that the muzrai department has 19 acres to its credit, but it is in the vulture sanctuary, an eco-sensitive zone. About 34 guntas of plain land where small temples are situated have a scope for development. But clearance by the National Board for Wildlife is needed. Myth has it that during his 14 years of Vanvas, Lord Rama spent over a year at Ramadevara Betta.